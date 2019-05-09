George Clinton Expands Final Tour With Parliament Funkadelic

George Clinton fans in North American will have more opportunities to see the music legend perform live before retires this spring and fall.

Clinton has added 14 additional dates to his upcoming One Nation Under a Groove Tour across the U.S. with new stops added in Pittsburg, PA, Atlanta, GA, Madison, WI and more.

The trek, which will be the funk icon's final tour with Parliament Funkadelic before he retires will be kicking off on May 30th in Milwaukee, WI at the Miller High Life Theatre.

The tour will feature support from Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, and Fishbone, and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf on various stops. See all of the announced dates below:

Thu 5/30/19 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Fri 5/31/19 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Sat 6/1/19 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live

Tue 6/4/19 New York, NY SummerStage, Central Park

Wed 6/5/19 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Thu 6/6/19 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

Fri 6/7/19 Pittsburgh, PA Rivers Casino

Tue 6/11/19 Lewiston, NY ArtPark

Thu 6/20/19 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill

Fri 6/21/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat 6/22/19 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC

Thu 7/25/19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Fri 7/26/19 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

Sat 7/27/19 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre

Fri 8/2/19 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

Sat 8/3/19 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

Sun 8/4/19 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino

Thu 8/8/19 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

Fri 8/9/19 Bend, OR Oregon Spirit Distillers

Sat 8/10/19 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo

Sun 8/11/19 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

Thu 8/15/19 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Sat 8/17/19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater

Sun 8/18/19 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

Thu 8/22/19 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center

Fri 8/23/19 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

Sat 8/24/19 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

Sun 8/25/19 Houston, TX Revention





