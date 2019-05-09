|
George Clinton Expands Final Tour With Parliament Funkadelic
05-09-2019
George Clinton fans in North American will have more opportunities to see the music legend perform live before retires this spring and fall.
Clinton has added 14 additional dates to his upcoming One Nation Under a Groove Tour across the U.S. with new stops added in Pittsburg, PA, Atlanta, GA, Madison, WI and more.
The trek, which will be the funk icon's final tour with Parliament Funkadelic before he retires will be kicking off on May 30th in Milwaukee, WI at the Miller High Life Theatre.
The tour will feature support from Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, and Fishbone, and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf on various stops. See all of the announced dates below:
Thu 5/30/19 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
Fri 5/31/19 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Sat 6/1/19 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live
Tue 6/4/19 New York, NY SummerStage, Central Park
Wed 6/5/19 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Thu 6/6/19 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
Fri 6/7/19 Pittsburgh, PA Rivers Casino
Tue 6/11/19 Lewiston, NY ArtPark
Thu 6/20/19 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill
Fri 6/21/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sat 6/22/19 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC
Thu 7/25/19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Fri 7/26/19 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium
Sat 7/27/19 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre
Fri 8/2/19 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater
Sat 8/3/19 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery
Sun 8/4/19 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino
Thu 8/8/19 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo
Fri 8/9/19 Bend, OR Oregon Spirit Distillers
Sat 8/10/19 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo
Sun 8/11/19 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
Thu 8/15/19 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Sat 8/17/19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater
Sun 8/18/19 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
Thu 8/22/19 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center
Fri 8/23/19 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater
Sat 8/24/19 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
Sun 8/25/19 Houston, TX Revention
