Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released

05-11-2019
Tom Petty

(hennemusic) A newly-released video for the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers track, "For Real", highlights the late rocker's latest collection, "The Best Of Everything."

The clip for the only unreleased tune on the two-disc, 38-song set was directed by Tom's daughter, Adria Petty, and features archival footage and photos as well as intimate, behind-the-scenes moments of him and the band.

The song was recorded in August of 2000 when Petty and the group went to producer Bill Bottrell's studio near Mendocino, CA to record a new version of "Surrender" (originally written in 1976 but not included in the group's self-titled debut that year) for the "Anthology: Through The Years" package.

"It hit me pretty hard the first time I heard it," Adria tells Rolling Stone. "I was told he wrote in his hotel room the night before, and it feels very raw and sincere. It really stood out as something pretty profound, sort of from the grave, right? Just a real assessment of his strange reality of being a living legend. It touches on the things my dad believed in, his core values, like being authentic and not just being part of the pastiche of pop culture."

"I was crying my eyes out every night during the edit," she adds, "But it's nice to hear his voice. It's nice to see him doing what made him happy, and it's nice to have the ability to tell a story about him and share that with people. My dad wrote such beautiful, simple songs that had such deep complexity, and this is one of them. I never got tired of listening to it, but I definitely got tired of thinking, 'Oh, God, I'm never going to see him play again, and this is so sad.'"

"The Best Of Everything" features material from Petty's solo work, with The Heartbreakers, as well as tracks from the reformed Mudcrutch. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


