Ashbringer Stream New Song 'Dreamscape'

Ashbringer are streaming their brand new single "Dreamscape". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Absolution", which will be released on June 28th.

Nathan Wallestad had this to say about the new track, "We would consider this one of the more experimental songs on the album, being centered around long and heavily modulated instrumental passages.

"On this album, we wanted each song to tell it's own story and stand on its own. This song was written over a period of about a year, being revisited many times with a fresh perspective". Listen to it here.

The album is set to be released in various formats including CD, digital, as well as a double LP vinyl (standard black, and limited-edition magenta/green splatter vinyl).





