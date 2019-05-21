News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Hawthorne Heights Release 'Starlighter (Echo, Utah)' Video

05-21-2019
Hawthorne Heights

Hawthorne Heights have released a new music video for their track "Starlighter (Echo, Utah)". The song comes from their latest studio album "Bad Frequenceies".

The video was directed by Kat Nijmeddin and the promo clip features footage that was from the group's recent tour with Silverstein. Watch the new video here.

JT Woodruff had this to say. "Since this song is about how much I hate winter, I really wanted to film footage of some of our favorite fans in California having fun. I want to run as far as I can from that snowy night in Echo, Utah...and I always want to run back to California anyway.

"The song is about having no regrets, and always looking forward to the next stop in your life. Crank it up, and stay out of the snow. Palm trees forever."


