Hawthorne Heights Expanding Is For Lovers Festival This Year

(Speakeasy) Hawthorne Heights, who brought the inaugural year of "Is For Lovers Festival" to three cities (Wichita, Denver and Cincinnati) in 2022, have expanded the Summer extravaganza to eight locations for 2023: Hawaii (April 29), Lake Tahoe (June 24), Denver (July 22), Manteo, N.C. (July 29), Council Bluffs (Aug. 19 & 20), Cincinnati (Sept. 9), Pelham, Tenn. (Sept. 10), and Mansfield, Mass. (Sept. 17).

"In year one, we got to go to a few of our favorite cities, with bands that are our friends, and some bands that we simply love," explains JT Woodruff, Hawthorne Heights' vocalist and co-curator of the "Is For Lovers Festival." "We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect. The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together."

Artists, which vary from location to location, include Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, 3OH!3, Bayside, Underoath, State Champs, Mayday Parade, Thursday, and more. See below for line-ups by location.

"Is For Lovers Festival" also makes a point of incorporating local businesses, both via the food options on site but also featuring an adjacent marketplace and activities area showcasing local makers and creators. There will be onsite activations designed to give the fans a fun and unique way to enjoy their time in between seeing their favorite artists. Back for the second year will be a coffee booth, which is partnered with a local coffee shop, and helped run by the band. JT adds: "I had a lot of fun masquerading as a barista last year and serving Hawthorne Heights themed drinks like 'Oat-Hio is for Lovers, which was a crowd pleaser... so why not run it back?"

Tickets for all dates are on-sale today at 3 pm eastern with VIP options available simultaneously. Visit Isforloversfestival.com for additional info and ticketing links.



"Is For Lovers Festival" dates:

April 29 - Hawaii Is For Lovers - Wet n' Wild Water Park

June 24 - Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers - Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 - Colorado Is For Lovers - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 29 - OBX Is For Lovers - Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 19 & 20 - Iowa Is For Lovers - Harrah's Council Bluffs

September 9 - Ohio Is For Lovers - PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre

September 10 - Tennessee Is For Lovers - The Caverns

September 17 - Massachusetts Is For Lovers - Xfinity Center

"Hawaii Is For Lovers": Bayside, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Emery

"OBX Is For Lovers": Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, and Frontside.

"Iowa Is For Lovers": The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, and Proper.

"Ohio Is For Lovers": Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Nox Novacula, Knavery, Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, and Lost Henry.

"Tennessee Is For Lovers": Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, and a special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave.

Line-ups for "Colorado Is For Lovers," "Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers," and "Massachusetts Is For Lovers" will be revealed soon.

