Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup Soulfly, Vio-lence, Kataklysm, Grave, and M.O.D. lead the lineup for the Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival, which will take place at Cave In Rock, IL's Hogrock Campground on September 4th through 7th. The event is billed as "the first true European-style open air festival for extreme music fans in the U.S." and M.O.D.'s plan a special half M.O.D./half S.O.D. set. This year's line-up will feature headlining metal legends Soulfly, thrash metal icons Vio-lence in their only Midwestern appearance, Canadian death metal outfit Kataklysm, Swedish death metal stalwarts Grave, thrash crossover kings M.O.D. performing a special half M.O.D./half S.O.D. set. Billy Milano had this to say, "We're really excited to finally get back on the road after four years. Going out and celebrating 30 years of M.O.D. and 30 years of S.O.D. at the Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival is going to be a fitting tribute to my 92-year-old mother who I lost to cancer in September, who always encouraged me and made me fight on. I'm doing Full Terror Assault for the fans and for my mother and father. M.O.D. is going to bring the f***ing pain." Jason VieBrooks of Exhorder added, "It's such a great honor for Exhorder to share the stage with so many killer bands at a festival in the U.S. that is really close to the likes of a European festival. I played FTA with War Curse a few years ago and the staff and crew were top notch! Thrash is back!" The announces artists include Soulfly, Vio-lence, Kataklysm, Grave, M.O.D., Exhorder, Crisix (first USA performance), Skeletal Remains, Jungle Rot, Cliteater, Ringworm, Krisiun, Genocide Pact, Dehumanized, Morbid Saint, Wrath, Indestructible Noise Command, Cast The Stone, Hatchet, Waco Jesus, Pains, Byzantine, Wrvm, Elbow Deep, Rhythm of Fear, Poolside at the Flamingo, Toxic Ruin, A Hill to Die Upon, Ground, Drag them Down, Confused, Invidiosus, Embludgeonment, Smash Potater, Bleed the Victim, Woundvac, Meet the Mailman, Summoner's Circle, Minimum Wage Assassins, Crater, Hammerhedd, Buzzzar, Viken, Eulogy in Blood and more

Related Stories



Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup More Full Terror Assault News Share this article

