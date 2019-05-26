News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Soaware's We Shall Be One

05-26-2019
Soaware

Italian alt rock duo Soaware are preparing to release their self-titled debut in July and to celebrate we asked Damiano Bessi to tell us about the single "We Shall Be One". Here is the story:

We Shall Be One is the most important song for Soaware, and for a very simple reason, first of all because is the first one, but above all because despite it was the first song, we got from the first notes some kind of good vibes difficult to describe.

I remember we both watched each other and we said, hey! Wow!! It works! Did we do that?! It was wired because our plan was to start doing something different from what we had done until that moment in terms of music and writing methods, but we couldn't imagine to find the right way in a short time like that, immediately, it was incredibly natural.

The plan was to start building a song structure with acoustic guitar and piano , get a couple of riffs and after that to start modeling the song with synths , samplers, drums , electric guitars and voice.

So, the plan seemed to be good , but we thought that maybe after years in a small rehearsal room with 5 or 6 people that killed each other with indescribable high volumes, so loud that it Is a sort of miracle that we still can hear something, approaching the music creation in this new methodical way was not rock enough for us.

We were worried to face limits and obstacles because the approach was completely new and too much different from our past and we were just two people thinking about all the instruments and the global sound , this last point was not a small detail at all.

But with surprise and excitement we understood it was working from the first seconds. In a while we got the verse with the acoustic guitar and the refrain using an old wall piano and Ema was so inspired that he found the voice parts immediately.

At that point we just recorded everything and we started literally transforming those acoustic instruments in something different in something electronic maybe pop but some how still a little sick as we were used to do, wanted it or not, that kind of melancholy it has been always part of our music and we didn't change our style we were just using different tools, methods , ingredients making our music.

We realized that it was totally different this is true but it was our music and we recognized ourselves in that sound. This experience also inspired the song lyrics.

Soaware band and We Shall Be One born from the desire to escape from the musical world we have been in until that moment but we knew we couldn't escape for real, because that world was and is part of us , despite we felt far from it in that moment.

This totally wired feeling is something that occurred in our life time per time and we understood that we don't have to escape from that important part of our life because we will missed it sooner or later and we'll regret it, we just need to understand what it doesn't work anymore and fix it or change it making it still ours.


Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Soaware's We Shall Be One

More Soaware News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History- Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart- Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction- more

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Sheryl Crow Shares Collaboration With Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

Singled Out: Soaware's We Shall Be One

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Alexisonfire Streaming New Song 'Complicit'

Sanctuary To Play 'Refuge Denied' In Full On North American Tour

Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Singled Out: The Stash's Run Into Me

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.