Singled Out: Defoe's Something's Happening

Defoe recently released a music video for her genre bending single "Something's Happening" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song came about in a serendipitous way. In 2018 I scored a Horror/slasher film '420 Massacre' by indie director Dylan Reynolds. It was a great experience making music to visuals. The part I scored for the 'chase' scene was the highest impact portion of the score - and that gave birth to "Somethings' Happening". I took that piece of the score and turned into a song, based on how the music made me feel. The song is about the peak of emergency when in any second, disastrous things are about to strike - whatever it may be; end of the world, mental battles, etc. - and how we respond to them."



This song to me was all about contrast; soft vocals/heavy track. The music is very heavy and textured, and I wanted the vocals to contrast to that so that it really stands out to the listener.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





Related Stories

More Defoe News



