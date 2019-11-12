.

Singled Out: Defoe's Something's Happening

K. Wiggins | 11-12-2019

Defoe

Defoe recently released a music video for her genre bending single "Something's Happening" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song came about in a serendipitous way. In 2018 I scored a Horror/slasher film '420 Massacre' by indie director Dylan Reynolds. It was a great experience making music to visuals. The part I scored for the 'chase' scene was the highest impact portion of the score - and that gave birth to "Somethings' Happening". I took that piece of the score and turned into a song, based on how the music made me feel. The song is about the peak of emergency when in any second, disastrous things are about to strike - whatever it may be; end of the world, mental battles, etc. - and how we respond to them."

This song to me was all about contrast; soft vocals/heavy track. The music is very heavy and textured, and I wanted the vocals to contrast to that so that it really stands out to the listener.

