Singled Out: Dan Kincaid's Living In Circles

Dan Kincaid just released his new single "Living In Circles" from his new album "Persona Non Grata" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Living in Circles is an introspective look at myself and the world around me. It's loosely based on the quote "Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it" from George Santayana and Nietzsche's concept of Eternal Recurrence.

We, as human beings, are habitual creatures. We get comfortable with things and are sometimes averse to any type of change. That becomes a problem when we continually go down a path that leads to unhappiness and pain.

In my life, I've experienced traumatic events, which led me down a path to self-destruction. I ran from the issues that I should have been dealing with. I became a person that I really didn't care for and needed to break the cycle. In order to facilitate that change, I needed to take a good look at myself. I had to acknowledge the mistakes I'd made and put forth an effort to not continue making them. I also had to forgive myself and accept that the past is written and there's nothing I can do to change it.

Nietzsche's concept of Eternal Recurrence really hit home for me. The thought that I would live this life eternally was an eye opener. If you knew that you would live this life forever, over and over again, what would you change? The past is gone, the future is uncertain so the only place you can really make an impact is in this moment. I took that to heart. I try to live my life that way now. I'm human though. I fail at it often and get caught up in the comfort of habits, time and time again. Still, I always keep these thoughts in mind and try to be a little bit better every day.

Everybody faces adversity and has their own demons to battle. Both "Living in Circles" and Persona Non Grata are an honest confession of my own struggles. I hope my listeners can relate and find meaning and comfort in my music and know they are not alone.

