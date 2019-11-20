D.O.A. Classic Receives Polaris Music Prize

(CWPR) The Polaris Music Prize has announced D.O.A.'s Hardcore 81 and Oscar Peterson Trio's Night Train albums have received 2019 Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize designation.

D.O.A.'s genre-defining hardcore punk album from 1981 was chosen over 11 other nominated albums in the Re:Sound-supported Heritage Prize public voting category, which ran this year from September 17 to October 18.

This marks the first time a British Columbia artist has won the Heritage Prize. The Oscar Peterson Trio's 1963 album by the legendary jazz pianist was selected by a 10- member Polaris Heritage Prize jury made up of music media and historians.

"Congratulations to these two winning artists. You've created important memorable recordings that have had a lasting impact on the musical landscape. I have tremendous appreciation for the work that has gone into creating these timeless albums," said Gary Slaight, President and CEO of Slaight Communications.

The winners appreciated that these albums remain so relevant with the jury and the public decades after their initial releases. "It's pretty cool for D.O.A. and our fans to have Hardcore 81 recognized by Polaris. When it was released, we never realized that this album would give birth to the hardcore music genre and make an impact around the world," said D.O.A.'s Joey 'Sh*thead' Keithley. "So this is an amazing moment for us."

D.O.A. and the Oscar Peterson Trio now join a list of past Heritage Prize winners which include the likes of Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Alanis Morissette, Peaches, Glenn Gould, Dream Warriors and Harmonium.

