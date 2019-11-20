.

Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

Michael Angulia | 11-20-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

BFG Three

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum announced that his supergroup project with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, The BFG Three, will be playing a special benefit show next month.

The group features Sorum, Gibbons and Mike Flanigin and they will be taking the stage at Norwood Space Center in Norwood, MA on December 13th.

The special show will benefit the non-profit group Music Drives Us, which is billed as New England's Leading Music Foundation. See Sorum's tweet below:



Related Stories


Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

More BFG Three News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans- Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show- The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans

Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Announces New Solo Album

Coheed And Cambria Recruit Taking Back Sunday For Cruise

Drive-By Truckers Stream New Song 'Armageddon's Back In Town'

Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

D.O.A. Classic Receives Polaris Music Prize



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.