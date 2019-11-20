Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum announced that his supergroup project with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, The BFG Three, will be playing a special benefit show next month.

The group features Sorum, Gibbons and Mike Flanigin and they will be taking the stage at Norwood Space Center in Norwood, MA on December 13th.

The special show will benefit the non-profit group Music Drives Us, which is billed as New England's Leading Music Foundation. See Sorum's tweet below:

Join Music Drives Us for a rockin' night with "The BFG Three" featuring Billy F Gibbons, Matt Sorum & Mike Flanigin on Friday, December 13th, 2019. This event will take place at the Norwood Space Center. For more information go to: https://t.co/FLePQVeQQw pic.twitter.com/lBhTk8WsCy — matt sorum (@mattsorum) November 19, 2019





