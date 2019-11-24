Singled Out: Misery Loves Co's Way Back Home

Swedish industrial metal icons Misery Loves Co have returned after almost two decades and are releasing their comeback album "Zero" on Nov 29th and to celebrate we asked Patrik Wiren to tell us about the song "Way Back Home" Here is the story:

This song is very different from the kind of songs we would normally write - although it has our trademark written all over it with all the noises meeting some very organic drums and guitars. But it is different. You can tell by looking at the reviews where journalists would mention everyone from Killing Joke and New Model Army to The Beatles and Oasis when they try to describe the song. I do understand where The Beatles reference comes from though, the beat definitely has a resemblance to "Tomorrow Never Knows." Although we didn't realize it as we were writing the song.

But the beat was really important this time. Lyrically I tried to capture the feeling of being lost. Of being somewhere you don't belong and trying to find your way back home. I love being alone in cities I don't really know, but at the same time it does kind of scare me and it does make you feel like a total stranger sometimes. A freak.

People are strange, when you're a stranger, as The Doors sang once upon a time.

