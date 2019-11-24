.

Singled Out: Misery Loves Co's Way Back Home

K. Wiggins | 11-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Misery Loves Co

Swedish industrial metal icons Misery Loves Co have returned after almost two decades and are releasing their comeback album "Zero" on Nov 29th and to celebrate we asked Patrik Wiren to tell us about the song "Way Back Home" Here is the story:

This song is very different from the kind of songs we would normally write - although it has our trademark written all over it with all the noises meeting some very organic drums and guitars. But it is different. You can tell by looking at the reviews where journalists would mention everyone from Killing Joke and New Model Army to The Beatles and Oasis when they try to describe the song. I do understand where The Beatles reference comes from though, the beat definitely has a resemblance to "Tomorrow Never Knows." Although we didn't realize it as we were writing the song.

But the beat was really important this time. Lyrically I tried to capture the feeling of being lost. Of being somewhere you don't belong and trying to find your way back home. I love being alone in cities I don't really know, but at the same time it does kind of scare me and it does make you feel like a total stranger sometimes. A freak.

People are strange, when you're a stranger, as The Doors sang once upon a time.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Misery Loves Co's Way Back Home

More Misery Loves Co News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell- Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album- David Gilmour To Look Back In New Pink Floyd Podcast- more


Reviews
MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell

Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar

David Gilmour To Look Back In New Pink Floyd Podcast

Marilyn Manson Covers The Doors' 'The End'

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds More Book Tour Dates

Ours Release New Song 'Wounds Of Love'

Jasta Shares New Song Featuring Crowbar's Kirk Windstein

Runescarred Release 'Inviting Rivers' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.