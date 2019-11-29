.

Singled Out: Fay Kueen's A Place Called Home Is Not A Place

K. Wiggins | 11-29-2019

Fay Kueen

Genre bending music star Fay Kueen is releasing her new EP "A Place Called Home Is Not A Place" next week and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

I wrote this song in 2013 while I was living in Boston, about a mile from where the marathon bombing happened, and was struggling with my immigration status. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to stay in the U.S. or if I even wanted to, but I'd also been here long enough that Beijing wasn't home anymore either. I was thinking that for an immigrant or an alien, HOME doesn't feel like a physical place, but an inner space that contains a feeling of security, or an individual that makes you feel like home.

This song's lyrics are from the perspective of a spirit flying across the world, observing and experiencing all the natural events - the lives in the Dead Sea, the wolves on Siberian Plain etc. One of those events was actually a real story - the "suicidal" cows that threw themselves off cliff in Lauterbrunnen. (see link) And eventually when the human body and nature become one, HOME is ourselves and is everywhere on this planet.

Lyrics: I wave hello to the wolves on the Siberian Plain. I hear lives in the Dead Sea. I yearn for the cows that flipped off the cliffs in Lauterbrunnen. I release the fireflies in my pocket over the Arctic Ocean. I never stop by your homeland. I land in the lighthouse. I hear you telling me a place called home is not a place.

My blood turns into sea water. My hair turns into seaweed. My hands turn into sea stars. My teeth turn into corals

Learn more about Fay and the EP right here!


advertisement


