Black Heart Saints Release 'Crazy' Video

William Lee | 10-10-2019

Black Heart Saints

Black Heart Saints have released a music video for their new single "Crazy." The song comes from the group's latest EP "Misery" and the video picks up the narrative of their previous clip "Lines".

The music video area features Omar Vallejo (bassist for Vallejo), who is actually the band's real-life producer. The band had this to say about the track, " 'Crazy' has sort of a modern rock meets Motley Crue vibe.

"The video was inspired by Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and things get really weird when an unexpected acid trip interferes with the recording process. Every video in this film series seems to get better and better, and we are excited to share with our fans." Watch the video here.


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Yes Announce 'Relayer' Full Album Tour

Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall

The Kinks stream 2019 Mix From Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Empty Trail Release 'Lost' Video



