Black Heart Saints Release 'Crazy' Video

Black Heart Saints have released a music video for their new single "Crazy." The song comes from the group's latest EP "Misery" and the video picks up the narrative of their previous clip "Lines".

The music video area features Omar Vallejo (bassist for Vallejo), who is actually the band's real-life producer. The band had this to say about the track, " 'Crazy' has sort of a modern rock meets Motley Crue vibe.

"The video was inspired by Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and things get really weird when an unexpected acid trip interferes with the recording process. Every video in this film series seems to get better and better, and we are excited to share with our fans." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More Black Heart Saints News

Black Heart Saints Music and More



