Hawthorne Heights Release 'Hard To Breathe' Video

Hawthorne Heights have released a music video for their new single "Hard To Breathe". The track comes from their forthcoming b-sides and rarities collection "Lost Frequencies".



Frontman JT Woodruff had this to say about the new track: "I grew up in a home built on a fractured marriage, alcoholism, and a mother who loved us, but just didn't know how to articulate it into words. We packed up all of our things and left my father behind in the winter of 1989, and never looked back. I didn't see him again, until he was in a coffin.

"'Hard To Breathe' is the story of my youth from 1988-1992. I spent a lot of time with quiet resentment until I found my circle of friends and felt outside love for the first time. While the story has some dark twists and turns, it's really just an articulation of some of the coldest nights of my life."

"Lost Frequencies" will be hitting stores on November 8th. Watch the new video here.





