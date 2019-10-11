.

Hawthorne Heights Release 'Hard To Breathe' Video

William Lee | 10-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hawthorne Heights

Hawthorne Heights have released a music video for their new single "Hard To Breathe". The track comes from their forthcoming b-sides and rarities collection "Lost Frequencies".


Frontman JT Woodruff had this to say about the new track: "I grew up in a home built on a fractured marriage, alcoholism, and a mother who loved us, but just didn't know how to articulate it into words. We packed up all of our things and left my father behind in the winter of 1989, and never looked back. I didn't see him again, until he was in a coffin.

"'Hard To Breathe' is the story of my youth from 1988-1992. I spent a lot of time with quiet resentment until I found my circle of friends and felt outside love for the first time. While the story has some dark twists and turns, it's really just an articulation of some of the coldest nights of my life."

"Lost Frequencies" will be hitting stores on November 8th. Watch the new video here.


Related Stories


Hawthorne Heights Release 'Hard To Breathe' Video

Hawthorne Heights Release 'Dads Of Sad'

Hawthorne Heights Release 'Starlighter (Echo, Utah)' Video

Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

More Hawthorne Heights News

Hawthorne Heights Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Announce Special Two Set Festival Appearances- Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups- more


Reviews
Live: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Announce Special Two Set Festival Appearances

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement

Hawthorne Heights Release 'Hard To Breathe' Video

Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album

Steve Miller's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Son Of Late Great White Guitarist Ty Longley To Drum Out Hunger



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.