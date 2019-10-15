Singled Out: Joyous Wolf's Quiet Heart

So Cal rockers Joyous Wolf recently released a video for their new single "Quiet Heart" from their "A Place In Time" EP and to celebrate we asked Nick Reese to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

It was at Rob [Sodaro]'s place where we would cram ourselves into this little room and write. We were writing songs in the fall of 2018 for what would be the Place in Time EP. Blake [Allard] regularly warms up with simple things, and more often than not, those end up becoming songs themselves. One of those times in particular happened to be the revolving chords to what would be 'Quiet Heart.' When I'm writing with the guys, what influences my end of it are the feelings I get from what they put down. When I heard it for the first time, I just knew in my body that it was going to be something special. It felt like a celebration of pride and of self-worth! It instantly just brought me back to a snapshot in my life. There was a girl back in high school. She had these intense eyes I'll never forget and was my first love. She was introduced to me by a close friend, I saw her, and it was instantaneous. I had never fallen in love with somebody like I had with her. I had this deep, almost painful feeling in my gut that kept screaming at me to tell her how I felt. I guess the song is me illustrating that process. I could deny and fight it all I wanted, but it was going to happen. When I finally did build the courage to do it, I felt as if the entire Earth's gravity lessened and the relief was tremendous. It wasn't so much the romantic aspect of it that inspired me to write the lyrics about that, but how I was proud of myself in that moment. I had never done that before and it takes a good amount of moxie to do something you've never done. So the feeling of overcoming that fear and feeling that sense of triumph. It's probably the most positive song I've written with the guys, and I think it will always be a highlight, because just like the message of the song itself it was something I had never really approached before. I'm really proud of it.

