Blake Shelton Announces Friends and Heroes Tour

Blake Shelton has announced that he will be returning to the road early next year to launch his Friends and Heroes Tour that will visit 16 cities across the U.S.

The tour will feature special guest Lauren Alaina as well as appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins and is set to kick off on February 13th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center.

Shelton had this to say, "The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn't imagine not trying something like that again.

"Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen.

"I didn't know if I'd be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour.

"We were only able to do a handful of shows last year, so we're going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I've ever been involved in, and I'm ready to get fired up again." See the dates below:

2/13 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

2/14 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

2/15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

2/20 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

2/21 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

2/22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

2/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/5 - Glendale, CA - Gila River Arena

3/6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

3/7 - Inglewood, CA - Forum

3/11 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

3/12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

3/14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

3/19 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

3/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

3/21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena





