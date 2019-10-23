Bruce Soord Releases 'This Will Be Yours' Video

The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord has released a music video for his new track "This Will Be Yours". The song is the title track to his forthcoming solo album that will be released on October 25th.

Bruce had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "This song was literally inspired by walking with my new-born daughter in my hometown of Yeovil. I love my hometown, but it's got its fair share of problems. I was taken by the contrast of this smiling soul staring up from her pram, surrounded by lost souls. Drunks, addicts, the hopeless.

"Near me is a notorious drug den. No windows, no electricity, no running water. But nevertheless, it is a hive of activity. Lifeless addicts drifting in and out. So our only choice was 'to push past 158'. Myself, turning a blind eye. The community turning a blind eye. But don't get me wrong, I love my hometown. And the people in it. All this will be hers."

And he added this about the video, "The video was created by George Laycock and produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual, who I've worked with previously, was shot in London rather than Yeovil as a way of, hopefully, reflecting the universal themes of the song. Talking of the themes, they are not universally bleak. There is plenty to be worried about. But there really is plenty to be hopeful for as well". Watch the video here.





