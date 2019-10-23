.

Your Demise Reuniting For Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-23-2019

Your Demise

Your Demise have announced that they will be reuniting next spring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their "The Kids We Used to Be..." album.

The band broke up in 2014 but will be regrouping for several music festival appearances next April and May including the multi-city Slam Dunk and Impericon Festivals.

The group had this to say, "To be honest, we never could've imagined the impact The Kids We Used To Be would have on us as a band. It allowed us the opportunity to tour full time and travel the world - something every band dreams of.

"Our heroes became our mates, those that liked out music became genuine friends and as individuals we grew together. That being said, we got together knowing that the 10 year anniversary was coming and frankly couldn't come up with a reason to not celebrate this album, so here we are. F*** it, why not." See the dates below:

05/04 London, UK @ Camden Underworld
10/04 Vienna, Austria @ Impericon Festival
11/04 Leipzig, Germany @ Impericon Festival
17/04 Zurich, Switzerland @ Impericon Festival
18/04 Oberhausen, Germany @ Impericon Festival
19/04 Munich, Germany @ Impericon Festival
23/05 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
24/05 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival


