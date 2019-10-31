Alice Cooper Had Hard Time Separating From Alter-Ego

Alice Cooper says that in the early days of his career that he had a hard time separating himself from his over-the-top stage persona. The rock legend made the comments during a featured appearance on the AXS TV show The Big Interview on Wednesday night (October 30th).

The network shared a clip where Cooper discussed that struggle. He said, "I got to a point where I didn't really know where Alice began. If I went out to a bar that night, [I thought] 'Do I take the snake? Do I put the makeup on? I don't want to disappoint anybody.' When I got sober, I realized that I had to separate the two."

Alice also says that he actually has very little in common with his alter ego. "He's a very arrogant villain. He's very condescending, Alan Rickman-type [character.

"The audience loves that... and I'll play that to the hilt tonight. But as soon as the curtain comes down, [I'm like] 'Did the Tigers win today?' I have three grandsons, my wife and I go to church on Sunday, I was on the PTA, I coached Little League." Watch the clip below:





