King Of Hearts Stream New Song 'Don't Wait'

09-04-2019
King Of Hearts

King Of Hearts have released a brand new song called "Don't Wait". The track is the first single from the modern classic rock supergroup's forthcoming album.

The members of the band, Tommy Funderburk, Keith Carlock, John Patitucci, CJ Vanston and Bruce Gaitsch, have worked with some of the biggest names in music.

Vanston, says that they "might be the most famous band you've never heard. But, while you might not know them by name, you've heard them on thousands of hit recordings for some of the world's most successful artists".

As for what to expect from the upcoming album, Funderburk describes it as modern classic rock. He explains, "If you mix the sound of the Eagles, Don Henley, Bruce Hornsby with Toto and Def Leppard and add a splash of Keith Emerson and Coldplay, what would that sound like?

"It sounds awesome! We started referring to it as Modern Classic Rock because of all the different elements and textures to the music we were creating." Hear a little bit yourself by streaming the new single here.


