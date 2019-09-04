The Disco Biscuits Announce Winter Tour

The Disco Biscuits will be ending 2019 and beginning 2020 on the road with the announcement that they will be launching a U.S. winter tour in November.

They will begin the trek with a two night stand at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, PA on November 14th and 15th and will wrap up the trek with two back-to-back nights at The Filmore in Silver Spring, MD on January 17th and 18th.

The tour will feature 23-dates in all including a special New Year's run of shows in New York City at the PlayStation Theater beginning December 27th and culminating with a New Year's Eve show.

The band had this to say, "We've been teasing this for some time now, it feels so good to finally be able to share it with you. We are back...and back in a big way. New tours. New music. New Jams. 2019 and 2020 are going to be our best years yet and all of you are at the heart of it. Expect to see us a lot, expect the unexpected.

"The first thing we've got for you is our winter tour starting in just a few weeks. We're coming back to a few places we haven't been to in a while, and others that we've seen a lot through the years. All will be sweat dripping off the ceiling, Bisco fire fueled nights.

"The second is a new album...we're already burning the midnight oil on this, and can't wait for you to hear it. We plan on teasing some of these soon, and dropping them individually in early 2020, then a full album next summer. 'Til then, we'll be seeing you a quite a bit and spending every waking hour making sure this is the best of the Biscuits for all of us." See the dates below:

10/5 - Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny - Littleton, CO

11/14 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

11/15 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

11/16 - The National - Richmond, VA

11/17 - The National - Richmond, VA

11/20 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/22 - SI Hall - Syracuse, NY

11/23 - SI Hall - Syracuse, NY

12/11 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

12/12 - Jannus Landing - St. Petersburg, FL

12/13 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/14 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/27 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

12/28 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

12/30 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

12/31 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

1/02 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

1/03 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

1/04 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

1/15 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

1/16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

1/17 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

1/18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD





