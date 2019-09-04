Versus Me Release 'Heavy Breathing' Video

Versus Me have released a music video for their brand new track "Heavy Breathing." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Continuous", which is set to be released on September 13th.

Frontman James had the following to say about the visual, 'Heavy Breathing' was the first track off the album that we decided we wanted to shoot a video for. The song is in your face, punching you the whole time.

"At only 3 minutes long, the song wastes no time getting to business which is what we liked about it. I think 'Heavy Breathing' really sets the pace for what the rest of the album will sound like, so make sure you Pre-Order it now! 9/13!" Watch the video here





