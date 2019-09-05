Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Bob Seger has added four final North American shows to his Roll Me Away farewell tour this fall. Seger, who launched the farewell tour in Grand Rapids, MI last November, has played 57 shows across North America so far, while the fall series will add another 18 dates to the total.

The Detroit rocker will now play his final concerts in Boston, MA (October 24), Toronto, ON (October 26), New York City (October 30) before wrapping up the series in Philadelphia, PA on November 1.

A presale for Seger's Bullet Club members will begin Tuesday, September 10 at 10 AM local time, while general public tickets will go on sale Saturday, September 14 at 10 AM local time.

The singer's most recent studio album is 2017's "I Knew You When", which features a mix of original tracks and covers of tunes by Lou Reed and Leonard Cohen. See the dates here.

