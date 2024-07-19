Bob Seger's Full Catalog Now Available On Qobuz

(Shore Fire Media) Qobuz is pleased to announce the launch of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Seger's iconic catalog on its high-quality music streaming and download service. Since Qobuz launched in 2007, Bob Seger has been one of the artists most requested by users for addition to the platform.

"Rock is the #1 genre globally on Qobuz streaming," said Qobuz Managing Director Dan Mackta. "Adding Bob Seger's catalog exemplifies our commitment to providing access to the most iconic artists, the richest Hi-Res music library, and all the context around the music that real fans demand."

Fans of Seger's timeless rock anthems can now stream his extensive catalog both in-app and online in CD quality, titles include:

Against The Wind

Beautiful Loser

Early Seger, Vol. 1

Greatest Hits 2

I Knew You When

Like A Rock

Live Bullet

Night Moves

Nine Tonight

Ramblin' Gamblin' Man

Ride Out

Stranger In Town

The Distance

The Fire Inside

Ultimate Hits: Rock and Roll Never Forgets

Additionally, the following albums are offered in full 24-bit Hi-Res audio:

Greatest Hits

Night Moves

I Knew You When

