Bob Seger's Full Catalog Now Available On Qobuz

(Shore Fire Media) Qobuz is pleased to announce the launch of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Seger's iconic catalog on its high-quality music streaming and download service. Since Qobuz launched in 2007, Bob Seger has been one of the artists most requested by users for addition to the platform.
"Rock is the #1 genre globally on Qobuz streaming," said Qobuz Managing Director Dan Mackta. "Adding Bob Seger's catalog exemplifies our commitment to providing access to the most iconic artists, the richest Hi-Res music library, and all the context around the music that real fans demand."
Fans of Seger's timeless rock anthems can now stream his extensive catalog both in-app and online in CD quality, titles include:
Against The Wind
Beautiful Loser
Early Seger, Vol. 1
Greatest Hits 2
I Knew You When
Like A Rock
Live Bullet
Night Moves
Nine Tonight
Ramblin' Gamblin' Man
Ride Out
Stranger In Town
The Distance
The Fire Inside
Ultimate Hits: Rock and Roll Never Forgets
Additionally, the following albums are offered in full 24-bit Hi-Res audio:
Greatest Hits
Night Moves
I Knew You When
