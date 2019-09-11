Alice Cooper Streams Cover Of Bob Seger Classic

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a cover of the 1966 Bob Seger single, "East Side Story", from his forthcoming EP "Breadcrumbs." Billed as "a tribute to the garage rock heroes from his hometown of Detroit," the project is inspired by music from his time in the Motor City back in the day, before his family moved to Phoenix, AZ when he was an adolescent.

Due September 13, Cooper is joined on the EP by a host of fellow Michigan natives, including the MC5's Wayne Kramer, former Grand Funk Railroad member Mark Farner, ex-Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, Mick Collins and jazz singer Paul Randolph.

"When people say, 'Well, what is your music?' I say it's Detroit rock - we just put a different slant on it," Seger tells Billboard. "At the bottom of it, all Alice Cooper records are Detroit, Chuck Berry, hard rock and then twisting it up into what we are lyrically and performance-wise. But you take the bottom of all those songs and they're all guitar-driven rock n' roll songs, which is what I associate as the Detroit sound. I wanted to use all Detroit players and songs either about Detroit or written by (Detroit musicians)."

Cooper got a chance to tell Seger about the recording when he caught him in Arizona on his current Farewell tour. "I said, 'We're gonna do one of your songs,' and he probably thought I wanted to do one of the hits," Cooper recalls. "I told him 'East Side Story,' and he goes, 'What?!' I said, 'Yeah, we're gonna do that one.'

"I hope he likes it. I'm glad we gave it a second life." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice Cooper Adds Dates To Fall Tour

Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims

Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

Alice Cooper Drops Puck At Arizona Coyotes NHL Game

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Plans

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Alice Cooper Expands Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour

More Alice Cooper News

Alice Cooper Music and More



