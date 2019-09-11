.

Oingo Boingo Stars Announce Halloween Shows

Michael Angulia | 09-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Oingo Boingo

It's a dead man's party once again with original members of Oingo Boingo teaming up to launch a West Coast Halloween shows & tour dates.

Going under the moniker of Oingo Boingo Former Members, the group features original '80s and '90s era members Johnny "Vatos" Hernandez (drums/jefe), Sam "Sluggo" Phipps (saxophone), Carl Graves (keyboard/vox), Steve Bartek (guitar), and John Avila (bass), along with Brendan McKian (vocals), Mike Glendinning (guitar/vox), Freddy Hernandez (bass), and Brian Swartz (trumpet).

They will be kicking off the special run of dates September 28th in Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery with The Tubes, Dramarama and will wrap things up on November 3rd in Tucson at the Fox Tucson Theatre. See the dates below:

09/28 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery (with The Tubes, Dramarama)
10/11 - Montclair, CA @ The Canyon - Montclair
10/12 - Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon - Santa Clarita
10/18 - Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
10/19 - Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills
10/26 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
10/31 - Beverly Hills, CA @ Sabon Theatre
11/01 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House
11/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
11/03 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre


Related Stories


Oingo Boingo Stars Announce Halloween Shows

More Oingo Boingo News

Oingo Boingo Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert- Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery- Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue- more


Reviews
Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

advertisement


Latest News
Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert

Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue

Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Blackberry Smoke Announce Live Album And Concert Film

Bloodbather Release New Video And Ink With Rise Records

Metallica Never Felt More Connected Says Lars

Alice Cooper Streams Cover Of Bob Seger Classic



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.