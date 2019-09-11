Oingo Boingo Stars Announce Halloween Shows

It's a dead man's party once again with original members of Oingo Boingo teaming up to launch a West Coast Halloween shows & tour dates.

Going under the moniker of Oingo Boingo Former Members, the group features original '80s and '90s era members Johnny "Vatos" Hernandez (drums/jefe), Sam "Sluggo" Phipps (saxophone), Carl Graves (keyboard/vox), Steve Bartek (guitar), and John Avila (bass), along with Brendan McKian (vocals), Mike Glendinning (guitar/vox), Freddy Hernandez (bass), and Brian Swartz (trumpet).

They will be kicking off the special run of dates September 28th in Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery with The Tubes, Dramarama and will wrap things up on November 3rd in Tucson at the Fox Tucson Theatre. See the dates below:

09/28 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery (with The Tubes, Dramarama)

10/11 - Montclair, CA @ The Canyon - Montclair

10/12 - Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon - Santa Clarita

10/18 - Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

10/19 - Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills

10/26 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

10/31 - Beverly Hills, CA @ Sabon Theatre

11/01 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

11/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/03 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre





