Alice Cooper Reveals 'Detroit City 2020' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a lyric video for the track "Detroit City 2020", as the latest preview to his forthcoming EP "Breadcrumbs." The tune is an updated take on the song "Detroit City", from the rocker's 2003 album, "The Eyes Of Alice Cooper."

Released today, September 13th, and billed as "a tribute to the garage rock heroes from his hometown of Detroit," the EP features covers of MC5's "Sister Anne", Suzi Quatro's "Your Mamma Won't Like Me" and Mitch Ryder And The Detroit Wheels' "Devil With A Blue Dress."

Cooper is joined on the EP by a host of fellow Michigan natives, including the MC5's Wayne Kramer, former Grand Funk Railroad member Mark Farner, ex-Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, Mick Collins and jazz singer Paul Randolph.

"We all knew each other back in the day, but now here we are 40 years later and it seems really natural," the singer tells the Oakland Press. "We go in the studio with these guys and it just clicks. I think it's because we're all Detroit guys, and we kinda know what we're looking for."

"It's undefinable," he adds. "There's a certain amount of R&B in it. There's a certain amount of Motown in it. But then you add the guitars and you add the attitude and it turns into Detroit rock. I feel like if we mine around with all Detroit players, we're gonna find that sound." Watch the video here.

