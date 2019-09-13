.

The Wizards Of Winter Release 'Handel's Torch' Video

Michael Angulia | 09-13-2019

The Wizards Of Winter have shared a video for their new song "Handel's Torch". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Christmas Dream".

Scott Kelly had this to say about the song, "It is often said that prog rock music is the classical music of our day. The band thought it would be fun to put a rock spin on one of the great classical tunes associated with Christmas.

"'Handel's Torch' is a nod to the Hallelujah Chorus. If you listen closely you will hear several other classic melodies woven through the piece as well. It is a blast to play and we think it rocks. We hope our fans think it rocks too." Watch the video here and fans can see the band live on their Christmas tour. See the dates below:

11/13 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre
11/14 - Melbourne, FL @ Melbourne Auditorium
11/15 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/16 - Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theater
11/21 - Pueblo, CO @ Pueblo Memorial Hall
11/22 - Alto, NM @ Spencer Theatre
11/23 - Gilbert, AZ @ Higley PAC
11/24 - Wickenburg, AZ @ Del E. Webb PAC
11/29 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
11/30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
12/1 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
12/5 - Angola, IN @ T. Furth PAC
12/6 - Pontiac, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre
12/7 - Johnson Creek, WI @ Gobbler Theatre
12/8 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
12/12 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI @ Wisconsin Rapids PAC
12/13 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort Casino
12/14 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort Casino
12/15 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Theatre
12/17 - Canton, OH @ Canton Palace
12/19 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
12/20 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak
12/21 - Roanoke Rapids, NC @ Roanoke Rapids Theatre
More dates TBA


