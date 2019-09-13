The Wizards Of Winter Release 'Handel's Torch' Video

The Wizards Of Winter have shared a video for their new song "Handel's Torch". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Christmas Dream".

Scott Kelly had this to say about the song, "It is often said that prog rock music is the classical music of our day. The band thought it would be fun to put a rock spin on one of the great classical tunes associated with Christmas.

"'Handel's Torch' is a nod to the Hallelujah Chorus. If you listen closely you will hear several other classic melodies woven through the piece as well. It is a blast to play and we think it rocks. We hope our fans think it rocks too." Watch the video here and fans can see the band live on their Christmas tour. See the dates below:

11/13 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre

11/14 - Melbourne, FL @ Melbourne Auditorium

11/15 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/16 - Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theater

11/21 - Pueblo, CO @ Pueblo Memorial Hall

11/22 - Alto, NM @ Spencer Theatre

11/23 - Gilbert, AZ @ Higley PAC

11/24 - Wickenburg, AZ @ Del E. Webb PAC

11/29 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

11/30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

12/1 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

12/5 - Angola, IN @ T. Furth PAC

12/6 - Pontiac, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre

12/7 - Johnson Creek, WI @ Gobbler Theatre

12/8 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

12/12 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI @ Wisconsin Rapids PAC

12/13 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort Casino

12/14 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort Casino

12/15 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Theatre

12/17 - Canton, OH @ Canton Palace

12/19 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

12/20 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak

12/21 - Roanoke Rapids, NC @ Roanoke Rapids Theatre

More dates TBA





