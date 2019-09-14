.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Song

Bruce Henne | 09-14-2019

Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming a new track, "Rainbow Of Colors", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album "Colorado," which is set to be released on October 25th.

The tune follows the lead single, "Milky Way", from the project, which marks the band's first record in seven years and first with Nils Lofgren in the lineup alongside bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina following the retirement of guitarist Frank Sampedro.

Recorded at the Studio In The Clouds facility just outside the Colorado ski resort of Telluride, the follow-up to the band's 2012's "Americana" and "Psychedelic Pill" releases will be supported by a film project entitled "Mountaintop Sessions", that Young promises "will be released in over 100 theaters world-wide the week our album debuts in October."

"Colorado" will be available via CD, digital and streaming services, as well as in a 2LP set that presents three sides plus a 7" exclusive two-sided single not on the album: the live solo version of "Rainbow Of Colors" and "Truth Kills." Listen to the new song here.

Neil Young Music and More


