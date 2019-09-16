Peter Gabriel Releases Rarities Collection 'Flotsam and Jetsam'

(FCC) Peter Gabriel has released a new collection called "Flotsam and Jetsam" that features B-sides, remixes and rarities from his solo career, with many tracks being released digitally for the very first time.

We were sent the following details: The collection - arranged chronologically - is split into three eras. The first, 1976-1985, covers the period from Peter first going solo to the end of his run of four self-titled solo albums.

It opens with a cover version of 'Strawberry Fields Forever', the first time Peter featured on a release after leaving Genesis. The second, 1986-1993, are Peter's popstar years with music released around the albums 'So' and 'Us'.

The third era is 1994-2016 and features remixes from the 'Up' album, plus tracks used in various films and notable cover versions. It ends with Peter's song 'The Veil', written especially for the Oliver Stone movie 'Snowden'.



Across the collection are a handful of previously unreleased versions of songs, most notably, the extended version of 'Slowburn' (PG1), the full version of 'Don't Break This Rhythm' (an edit featured as the B-side to Sledgehammer) and the tracks 'Curtains (Broad Mix)' and 'Father, Son (Daniel Lanois and Richard Chappell Mix)' both only previously available on the non-commercial Music Industry Trust Awards CD 'Uscita'. See the tracklisting below:

Strawberry Fields Forever 02:33

Slowburn 05:15

Perspective 05:07

D.I.Y 02:53

Teddy Bear 02:17

Mother of Violence 03:15

Solsbury Hill 05:10

I Don't Remember 03:26

Biko 09:00

Shosholoza 05:19

Jetzt Kommt Die Flut 04:57

Soft Dog 04:14

Shock The Monkey (Instrumental) 05:50

Across The River 07:01

Kiss Of Life (Live) 05:12

I Don't Remember 04:55

I Have The Touch 05:11

Sledgehammer (Dance Mix) 07:28

Sledgehammer (Extended) 05:38

Don't Break This Rhythm 06:09

In Your Eyes 06:20

In Your Eyes (Special Remix) 07:18

Big Time 06:14

Curtains 03:29

GA GA (I Go Swimming Instrumental) 04:32

Walk Through The Fire 03:33

Biko (Live) 06:31

Digging In The Dirt (Raw Stylus Mix) 07:23

Digging In The Dirt (Instrumental) 05:12

Quiet Steam 06:26

Bashi Bazouk 04:48

Games Without Frontiers 05:20

Steam (Oh, Oh, Let Off Steam Mix) 06:43

Steam (Oh, Oh, Let Off Steam Dub 05:46

Mercy Street (William Orbit Mix) 07:55

Blood Of Eden (Special Mix For Wim Wenders Until the End of the World) 06:42

Digging In The Dirt (Rich E Mix) 07:28

Kiss That Frog (Mindblender Mix) 06:45

Shaking The Tree (Bottrill Remix) 05:53

Summertime 03:49

Suzanne 05:12

I Have The Touch 05:30

In The Sun 06:44

Shaking The Tree 97 (Jungle Version) 05:38

I Grieve (City of Angels Version) 08:12

The Tower That Ate People 06:28

Animal Nation 07:21

Signal To Noise 07:38

More Than This (The Polyphonic Spree Mix) 05:08

More Than This (Elbow Mix) 05:05

My Head Sounds Like That (Royksopp Remix) 08:24

Sky Blue (Martyn Bennet Remix) 05:18

Growing Up (Trent Reznor Remix) 06:30

Growing Up (Stabilizer Remix) 04:51

Ground UP (Tricky Instrumental Mix) 01:31

Darkness (Engelpost Remix) 14:09

Curtains (Broad Mix) 05:59

Father, Son (Daniel Lanois & Richard Chappell Mix) 04:38

Courage 04:35

Courage (The Hexidecimal Mix) 05:25

I'm Amazing 07:33

The Veil 05:51

