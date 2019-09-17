Band Of Skulls Cover Bob Dylan Classic

Band of Skulls have released their take on the Bob Dylan classic "Gotta Travel On" that was produced by Mikky Ekko as they launch a North American tour that will include some special shows.

They had this to say about the collaboration, "We love Mikky Ekko, together we ripped this song apart and put it back in our own way. The fact that we can reimagine the work of Dylan and still feel the emotion he created is testament to his genius.

"We made several versions of this tune, Mikky pushed us to make a heavier version with Julian Dorio slamming on drums. Also, the song's message rings true for all artists and musicians, you gotta travel on!"



Mikky Ekko added, "I love Band Of Skulls. They were incredibly open to exploring the song together... no rules. We all understood that 'covering' Dylan wasn't the point... so they dug into the lyrics... found what the song meant to them... and I believe we captured something really special... something raw and captivating." Listen to it here.

The band just launch a North American tour and during the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago stops of the trek they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album "Baby Darling Doll Face Honey" by playing it full. See the dates for the trek, and their upcoming UK tour, below:

9/16: Webster Hall - New York, NY

9/18: Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

9/19: 9:30 - Washington, DC

9/20: Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

9/21: Mod Club Theatre - Toronto, Canada

9/23: El Club - Detroit, MI

9/24: Thalia Hall Chicago - Chicago, IL

9/25: Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

9/27: Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

9/28: The Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

9/30: Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, Canada

10/01: Neumos - Seattle, WA

10/02: Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

10/04: August Hall - San Francisco, CA

10/05: La Santa - Santa Ana, CA

10/06: The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

10/29: Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

11/24: Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland

11/25: The Belfast Empire Music Hall - Belfast, United Kingdom

11/28: Leadmill - Sheffield, United Kingdom

11/29: Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

12/02: Thekla - Bristol, United Kingdom

12/03: Concorde 2 - Brighton, United Kingdom

12/04: O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

12/05: Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom

12/06: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre - Portsmouth, United Kingdom





Related Stories

More Band Of Skulls News

Band Of Skulls Music and More



