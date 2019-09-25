.

Ratchet Dolls Release 'Out Of Control' Video

William Lee | 09-25-2019

Ratchet Dolls

Texas hard rockers Ratchet Dolls have released a music video for their brand new single, "Out of Control." The clip was directed by Menez Cortez.

Kevin Sauceda had this to say, "'Out of Control' is a very rebellious song for me as I wrote it after removing myself from a toxic relationship with my former agents and management team.

"I was signed at a very early age and was practically a puppet to them for 4 years. Toward the end of the relationship, I was presented contracts designed to scalp me of my rights as a musician which was where I walked away.

"The lyric '...feeling half alive and I'm ready to fly...' is a reminder to myself that I was ready to move forward even if it meant I would handle things on my own." Watch the video here.


