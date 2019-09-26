.

Original David Bowie Bandmate Mike Garson Covers Classic Song

William Lee | 09-26-2019

Mike Garson

Original David Bowie band member Mike Garson has released a video for his reinvention of the classic song "Rock 'N Roll With Me" with Aaron David Gleason.

The original version of the song appeared on Bowie's 1974 album "Diamond Dogs" and now Garson and Gleason have put their own unique spin on it.

Gleason had the following to say to TVD for their premiere of the video, "When Bowie passed, I really felt the need to get closer to Mike - he contributed to my album 'Wry Observer' [2017] as I was getting back into music.

"I contacted him again recently, and he suggested we do 'Rock 'n Roll With Me.' He knows that I love the soul and glam elements of Bowie, and that song was one of the first that had both. I knew this was a one time shot and a big shot so I had to assemble the best band possible." Watch the video here.


