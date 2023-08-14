1960s Hitmaker Tommy Roe Releases New Album 'Here To Here'

(Glass Onyon) Sixties Hitmaker Tommy Roe Releases New Album "Here To Here" American Singer/Songwriter Tommy Roe had several top hits in the 60's and 70's starting in 1962 with "Sheila." That same year Tommy headlined a British Tour with Chris Montez - their warmup band was called, The Beatles! After that tour other hits followed, "Everybody" (1963) "The Folk Singer" (1964), "Sweet Pea" (1966) "Hooray for Hazel" (1966), Worldwide #1 "Dizzy" (number #1 hit worldwide!) (1969)", "Jam Up and Jelly Tight" (1970). Tommy also wrote other hits for other artists.
He continued to write throughout the 70's, 80's, 90's and 2000's. Many times with songwriting partners Mac Davis and Freddy Weller of Paul Revere and The Raiders fame. Tommy's catalog continues to be recorded by artists worldwide.
This new album called "Here to Here" is a collection of new songs recorded at Solar Studios and produced by Michael Franklin. Tommy and Michael have been lifelong friends and the band on many of the tracks, Paul Parker, Tim Franklin and Michael Franklin, were in Tommy's touring band for many years. Four of the songs were originally recorded in 2012. "Devil's Soul Pile" which went to #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts.
Track listing:
Devil's Soul Pile
Traffic Jam
Midnight Lights
Without Her
A Rose, A Candle and You
Frenchy and The Cowboy
If I were a Carpenter
Heather Honey
LA I Belong to You
Kick Me Charlie
