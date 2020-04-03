.

Light In The Attic & Friends at Home Concert To Stream Online

Michael Angulia | 04-03-2020

LITA

Light in the Attic that they will be streaming a free charity concert this Friday (4/3), via their Twitch and YouTube channels beginning at 4:00 pm PST.

Dubbed the Light In The Attic & Friends at Home, the event will feature new performances from artists from the LITA catalog along with others from the around the globe who will be covering songs from the label's catalog.

The label will be distributing 100% of all donations towards MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, assisting those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The artist lineup for Light In The Attic & Friends at Home includes Texas soul queen Barbara Lynn, Fred Armisen, British folk legend Michael Chapman, Jarvis Cocker, Italian composer Gigi Masin, Devendra Banhart, Brazilian great Marcos Valle, Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Sandy Dedrick of The Free Design, Inoyama Land (Kanky Ongaku), Alex Maas (The Black Angels), Money Mark, Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle, Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Leonard Sanders of the Supreme Jubilees, Azar Lawrence, Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu), Beach Boys lyricist Stephen John Kalinich, Mark Lightcap (Acetone), Sessa and Ben Gibbard.

The show can be streamed here.


