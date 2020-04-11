.

Ian Anderson And Leslie Mandoki Thank Covid-19 Frontliners With Song

Keavin Wiggins | 04-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ian Anderson

Jethro Tull icon Ian Anderson and his longtime friend/collaborator Leslie Mandoki have shared a brand new song called "We Say Thank You."

The song was penned by Mandoki (bandleader of Soulmates, which has featured Ian through the years), and is meant as a dedication to everyone on the frontline, from the doctors to grocery store workers, in the unbelievable Coronavirus battle.

Leslie's wife Eva is a first contact physician and he used social distancing as the foundation for their collaboration by emailing tracks from his native Germany to England for Ian to sing and play flute on between April 7 and 8. Check out the song below:


Related Stories


Ian Anderson And Leslie Mandoki Thank Covid-19 Frontliners With Song

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson

More Ian Anderson News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp- Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour- Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood

advertisement
Latest News

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp

Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour

Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas

Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview

Supergroup Kill The Lights Release 'Plagues' Video

Leon Bridges And John Mayer Release 'Inside Friend'

Liam Gallagher Plans Free Concert For Healthcare Workers

Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions