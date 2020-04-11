Ian Anderson And Leslie Mandoki Thank Covid-19 Frontliners With Song

Jethro Tull icon Ian Anderson and his longtime friend/collaborator Leslie Mandoki have shared a brand new song called "We Say Thank You."
The song was penned by Mandoki (bandleader of Soulmates, which has featured Ian through the years), and is meant as a dedication to everyone on the frontline, from the doctors to grocery store workers, in the unbelievable Coronavirus battle.
Leslie's wife Eva is a first contact physician and he used social distancing as the foundation for their collaboration by emailing tracks from his native Germany to England for Ian to sing and play flute on between April 7 and 8. Check out the song below:
