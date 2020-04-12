Cypher16 Release 'Break' Video

Cypher16 are giving fans their first taste of their forthcoming sophomore album "It's A Long Way Back (From The Road) with a their first single and video.

The new track is entitled "Break" and the video features a guest appearance from Vishal "V" Khetia of Heart of a Coward fame. Guitarist/vocalist Jack Doolan, had this to say, 'Break' is a focus on the struggle and downward spiral of addiction, and asks the question: 'How do you break away from something that has held you in chains for your entire life?' The song also looks at other people with the same problems, those who we can see fading away before our very eyes."

He continued, "The faster section propels the song into a different sphere - one of hope, resilience and perseverance. "The music is for everyone suffering, and we hope that it will send a message to people, letting them know that they aren't alone, and that whatever their demons are, there's a way to push through to the other side. I hope it resonates with people, especially with the current situation that we're all going through together!" Watch the video below:





