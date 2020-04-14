Neil Finn Launches Daily Radio Show Fangradio

Crowded House and Fleetwood Mac star Neil Finn is taking advantage of the Covid-19 shutdown by launching a daily radio show called "Fangradio".
We were sent the following details "For 3 weeks now and for the foreseeable future Neil Finn is performing daily a selection of his own songs and some memorable covers from two locations in isolation. Every day at 3pm PT you can listen via Mixlr to Fangradio to hear Neil, for some sessions playing solo from his music room and other days with fellow Crowded House members Liam and Elroy Finn in 'iso 2,' Liam's home studio just down the road.
"These sessions began in a spontaneous fashion as a way of providing some comfort and entertainment to his audience and have become a daily gathering for a community tuned in and eager for more .
"So far Finn has performed over 100 different songs and collaborated during the sessions with other musicians such as Johnny Marr in Manchester and Nick Seymour In Ireland ." Check it out here.
