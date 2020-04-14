Singled Out: Ardra's To Walk With Fire

Bay Area-based deathcore band Ardra recently released their new album "Unto Leviathan" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "To Walk With Fire". Here is the story:

Scott: The song went through a handful of changes when it was first written, hence the variety of different sounds drawn in it. From one end of the song you have this Morbid Angel and Glass Casket death metal element and the other end it's a Misery Signals-Norma Jean hodge podge of melodies and breakdowns. When we write songs like this we try to address everyone's influences and what comes out are these melodic deathcore tunes. Like if Suffocation performed Souls to Deny, but with eyeliner and skinny jeans or something. Lyrically though, Kenny did an amazing job telling such a sincere and terrifying story.

Kenny: When I wrote the lyrics for "To Walk With Fire" I was at a low point. My relationship had failed, I was evicted from my home, and I lost my job. My world was dissolving in my hands. I sold my truck to alleviate debt. Had my dog died, this would be a country song. All of my anger was focused on one person. I didn't want to feel that or think of her anymore. I wanted to move on, or maybe forgive. Or I just wanted all of it to become ashes in history one way or another.

When I sing these lyrics today, I am reminded of where I once was and of how grateful I am to be where I am now.

