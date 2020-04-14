Singled Out: Ardra's To Walk With Fire

Bay Area-based deathcore band Ardra recently released their new album "Unto Leviathan" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "To Walk With Fire". Here is the story:
Scott: The song went through a handful of changes when it was first written, hence the variety of different sounds drawn in it. From one end of the song you have this Morbid Angel and Glass Casket death metal element and the other end it's a Misery Signals-Norma Jean hodge podge of melodies and breakdowns. When we write songs like this we try to address everyone's influences and what comes out are these melodic deathcore tunes. Like if Suffocation performed Souls to Deny, but with eyeliner and skinny jeans or something. Lyrically though, Kenny did an amazing job telling such a sincere and terrifying story.
Kenny: When I wrote the lyrics for "To Walk With Fire" I was at a low point. My relationship had failed, I was evicted from my home, and I lost my job. My world was dissolving in my hands. I sold my truck to alleviate debt. Had my dog died, this would be a country song. All of my anger was focused on one person. I didn't want to feel that or think of her anymore. I wanted to move on, or maybe forgive. Or I just wanted all of it to become ashes in history one way or another.
When I sing these lyrics today, I am reminded of where I once was and of how grateful I am to be where I am now.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic- Devon Allman New We Are Still All Together Events- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup
Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic
Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events
Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit
Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video
Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance
Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group
Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series