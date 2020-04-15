Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper and Joan Jett are just two of the artists set to appear on a benefit broadcast special in support of pandemic relief efforts in Cleveland, OH on April 15.
Airing on Fox8 TV at 7 pm local time, the one-hour "Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" will highlight musical artists performing from their homes to help raise money for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, which to date has awarded more than $1.68 million to 21 nonprofit organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.
In addition to the pair of Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers, other performers will include Jason Mraz, Ben Folds with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, Cleveland's Own Michael Stanley, Eric Nolan of the O'Jay's, Maddie Finn and several other local favorites.
The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity among frontline nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northeast Ohio as efficiently as possible.
The partners plan to continue to make grants once a week through June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available through new partners joining the effort.
There will be a $50K match from members of the fund for viewer donations during the show. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
