Singled Out: Signal 13's Dirty

Signal 13 have released their brand new video for their single "Dirty" and to celebrate we asked Vicky Starr to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Dirty' started out as a song about hard-working people trying to get ahead. Eventually it morphed into things that happen with the band - from corrupt business practices and people who have done us dirty. The song basically says 'Hey, we're still standing and working hard. We're not going to let anyone get in our way.' We want to prove that hard work and persistence pays off. Then we added a little sex appeal because it's always fun to get down and dirty and be sexy.

When we write, I generally come in with the lyrics, but we all get involved with the music. We try to stay in our own lane but usually end up in a collision! We discovered that's when we write our best stuff! What makes us a great writing team is that we're not afraid to tell each other what we like or don't like. We're brutally honest with one another.

When it came time to make a video for the track, we went to an old pipe bending factory from the late 1800s. Our roots are blue collar and we shot the video in the heart of what used to be the center of the steel industry in Baltimore. We knew this was the place for our first video - it was dirty, gritty, and reflects the blue-collar, working-class heart of America.

