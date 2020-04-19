The Story So Far's Kevin Geyer Streams New Same Side Song

The Story So Far's lead guitarist Kevin Geyer has released a brand new track called "The Way It Seems". The song is the first track from his new project Same Side.
Kevin had this to say about the track, "'The Way It Seems' was one of those songs that kind of wrote itself. At the time, I wasn't sure what the song was about, but as my personal life situation changed it seemed to sum up all the feelings I had been subconsciously holding onto for a while."
The single will be included on Same Side's debut self-titled EP, which is set to be released on May 29th. Geyer said of the release, "This is a project that's been a long time in the works. I recorded this EP about 3 years ago and it's been taking the back seat to other projects until now.
"I'm excited to finally share these songs with the world and to have an outlet for songs I write that don't necessarily fit anywhere else." Stream the single below:
