Vein shared some big news late last week, a name change, the release of a new remix album, plans for a new album release and they shared a new music video.
The band has officially been redubbed Vein.fm, but the reasons behind the change were not revealed. The first offering under the new moniker is a new remix collection.
"Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1" features the band revisiting and reimagining several tracks from their career and their camp says that "This is not a new album. It's unlike any remix album you've heard before. Yes, a new album is coming soon, so stay tuned."
They are giving fans a taste of the effort with the music video for the track "20 seconds: 20 hours", which can be streamed below:
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour- AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert- more
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour
AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert
Mastodon Stream New Song From 'Medium Rarities' Collection
Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Epic Pink Floyd Cover From Upcoming Album
Vein Mix Things Up Under New Name Vein.fm
James Gang In The Studio For 'Rides Again' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More