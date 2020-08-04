(hennemusic) Jane's Addiction reunited for a rare performance during the Lollapalooza 2020 livestream event this past weekend and video of the jam has been shared online.
The band's first public show in three years saw them deliver their 1987 tune, "I Would For You", and "Stop", the opening track on 1991's "Ritual de lo habitual."
Founded by frontman Perry Farrell, the Lollapalooza series was shut down this year and replaced by a four-day virtual event over the same long weekend as the COVID-cancelled Lollapalooza 2020.
The four-day livestream featured past headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Outkast, Chance The Rapper and Arcade Fire, as well as footage of Metallica, Pearl Jam and many others.
Perry also reunited with Porno For Pyros for their first performance in 24 years during the event. Watch video footage of the Jane's Addiction performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Launching New Vegas Experience
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert- Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Anniversary- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert
Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary
Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'