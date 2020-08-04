Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream

(hennemusic) Jane's Addiction reunited for a rare performance during the Lollapalooza 2020 livestream event this past weekend and video of the jam has been shared online.

The band's first public show in three years saw them deliver their 1987 tune, "I Would For You", and "Stop", the opening track on 1991's "Ritual de lo habitual."

Founded by frontman Perry Farrell, the Lollapalooza series was shut down this year and replaced by a four-day virtual event over the same long weekend as the COVID-cancelled Lollapalooza 2020.

The four-day livestream featured past headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Outkast, Chance The Rapper and Arcade Fire, as well as footage of Metallica, Pearl Jam and many others.

Perry also reunited with Porno For Pyros for their first performance in 24 years during the event. Watch video footage of the Jane's Addiction performance here.

