SIMA Strips Down 'Runaways'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-06-2020

Hard rocker SIMA (Sima Galanti) has released a stripped-down, piano-driven acoustic version of her latest single "Runaways," which is the title song of her forthcoming sophomore album.

SIMA had to say about the new version of the song, "I decided to create an acoustic, stripped-down version of 'Runaways' because I wanted to truly focus on the inspiring and empowering lyrics and allow the message of the song to penetrate people's hearts.

"I knew that 'Runaways' is a great song and can stand on its own with only piano and vocals. I want listeners to hear and feel me, my heart and my soul, without any distractions. 'Runaways' is a powerful song that you can't miss or ignore, and I think with this raw version, it leaves you without any doubts.

"I hope with this version you will feel inspired, empowered, elevated, and also connected to something bigger, something that you can reflect on, relate to and draw strength from." Watch the video below:


