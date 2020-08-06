Shooting Star Lead Renaissance Records Exclusive Vinyl Reissue Series

Renaissance Records has announced the launch of exclusive vinyl records with the first batch coming from artists like Shooting Star, Prism, Charlie, New England and more to be announced.
They will be kicking things off with Shooting Star's "Anthology 40 Years" album and Prism's "Anthology 45 Years" album, which will be released on September 21st, 2020.
Both records will be offered as double gatefold 180g LP albums that will feature 20 classic tracks, a poster, lyric sheet and trading cards of the original band.
In October, they will follow up with two vinyl albums for Charlie, "No Second Chance" and "Lines", as well as New England's self titled album. Find more details and preorders here.
