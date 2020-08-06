Tom Petty Estate Giving Away Unreleased Song

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's estate is sharing a free download of "There Goes Angela (Dream Away)", an unreleased track from his 1994 album, "Wildflowers."

The song - which premiered on Petty's SiriusXM station on August 5, according to Rolling Stone - is expected to appear on an upcoming expanded box set edition of the project.

"I don't remember hearing this," Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench said on SiriusXM. "I think this is one where I would have said, 'Oh, come on. Let's cut this.' I don't remember even trying it. When it came on, I was so thrilled. But I was also mad like, 'What? We didn't cut this?' When I first heard it, I was so happy that it almost made me cry because I was hearing him do something I hadn't heard."

Fans can access a free download of "There Goes Angela (Dream Away)" after answering a 5-song trivia quiz on Petty's website. After the rocker originally wrote and recorded "Wildflowers" as a double album, his record label convinced him to trim it back to a single record, but the unheard material will see the light of day.

"The family and the band are in a joyful process of discovering the Wildflowers sessions and demos," said Adria Petty on behalf of the Petty Family in June, upon the release the original 8-track home recording demo of the set's 1994 hit, "You Don't Know How It Feels." "The family and all our engineers and the Heartbreakers have been circling around this project and making it as delightful and completist as possible." Read more here.

