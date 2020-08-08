All-Star Six String Salute Virtual Concert Announced

An all-star group of musicians will be taking the stage for the Six String Salute virtual concert on September 17th, 2020 as a benefit for Crew Nation.

The virtual show will be taking place on Live Nation's YouTube channel and Live From Home platform with 100% of net proceeds going towards the global relief fund for live music crews.

Confirmed artists includes Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Steve Vai, Tommy Shaw (Styx) with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes), Halestorm, Rik Emmett (Triumph), Joe Satriani, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO), Frank Hannon (Tesla), the triple guitar attack of Alice Cooper's Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, plus Richard Williams (Kansas), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Jennifer Batten, Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum), Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Damon Johnson (Thin Lizzy, Alice Cooper), Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Cropper, Jesse Dayton, Steve Hackett (Genesis), Jeff Watson (Night Ranger), Nick Perri (The Underground Thieves), Sammy Boller, Ross the Boss, Joyous Wolf and more.



A number of crew members from prominent bands will also share their stories and tales from the road throughout the evening.





Related Stories

More Six String Salute News



