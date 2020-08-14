3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Releases 'Wicked Man'

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold as released his debut solo song "Wicked Man", which was co-written and produced by his band mate, Greg Upchurch.

Brad had this to say about the track, "The inspiration for the song has been the world around us. The recent events that have happened and are happening in our country are events that will shape the future.

In so many of these events, it seems there must be 'someone behind the curtain.' I believe a lot of people agree with this. I think that people are tired of being lied to and manipulated and are beginning to see the pattern.

"This song just points out a few of the things that are dividing and shaping things. I hope it makes people realize that we truly are all in this together. It's everyone's future." Check out the song below:





